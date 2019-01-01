QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.1K
Div / Yield
0.19/1.52%
52 Wk
9.79 - 15.01
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
15.32
Open
-
P/E
40.32
EPS
0.09
Shares
156M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company. Its assets portfolio includes Northparkes, Fosterville, Cerro Lindo, and Pumpkin Hollow among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Triple Flag Precious Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Triple Flag Precious (TRFPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Triple Flag Precious (OTCPK: TRFPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Triple Flag Precious's (TRFPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Triple Flag Precious.

Q

What is the target price for Triple Flag Precious (TRFPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Triple Flag Precious

Q

Current Stock Price for Triple Flag Precious (TRFPF)?

A

The stock price for Triple Flag Precious (OTCPK: TRFPF) is $12.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Triple Flag Precious (TRFPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Triple Flag Precious.

Q

When is Triple Flag Precious (OTCPK:TRFPF) reporting earnings?

A

Triple Flag Precious does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Triple Flag Precious (TRFPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Triple Flag Precious.

Q

What sector and industry does Triple Flag Precious (TRFPF) operate in?

A

Triple Flag Precious is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.