Trufin PLC is a United Kingdom-based operating company that focuses on growing Fintech and banking businesses to provide niche lending, technological, and service solutions to the working capital and early payment markets. The company reports in four reportable segments namely short term finance, payment services, publishing, and other operations. Short term finance includes the provision of distribution finance products and invoices discounting. Payment services include the provision of early payment Programme services. Publishing includes Publishing of video games.