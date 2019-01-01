QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.05 - 1.15
Mkt Cap
84.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
80.8M
Outstanding
Trufin PLC is a United Kingdom-based operating company that focuses on growing Fintech and banking businesses to provide niche lending, technological, and service solutions to the working capital and early payment markets. The company reports in four reportable segments namely short term finance, payment services, publishing, and other operations. Short term finance includes the provision of distribution finance products and invoices discounting. Payment services include the provision of early payment Programme services. Publishing includes Publishing of video games.

Trufin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trufin (TRFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trufin (OTCPK: TRFNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trufin's (TRFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trufin.

Q

What is the target price for Trufin (TRFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trufin

Q

Current Stock Price for Trufin (TRFNF)?

A

The stock price for Trufin (OTCPK: TRFNF) is $1.0456 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 17:15:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trufin (TRFNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trufin.

Q

When is Trufin (OTCPK:TRFNF) reporting earnings?

A

Trufin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trufin (TRFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trufin.

Q

What sector and industry does Trufin (TRFNF) operate in?

A

Trufin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.