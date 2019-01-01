QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 6
Mkt Cap
26.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trend Innovations Holding Inc has developed an application for people who value their time and desire to stay up to date. It develops a platform for users who cook at home and want to sell their food on the Internet and home-cooked food lovers. It also provides news applications with feed from various sources that users can choose and customize. Through its subsidiary, it also provides Information Technology (IT) services.

Trend Innovations Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trend Innovations Holding (TREN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trend Innovations Holding (OTCQB: TREN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Trend Innovations Holding's (TREN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trend Innovations Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Trend Innovations Holding (TREN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trend Innovations Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Trend Innovations Holding (TREN)?

A

The stock price for Trend Innovations Holding (OTCQB: TREN) is $1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trend Innovations Holding (TREN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trend Innovations Holding.

Q

When is Trend Innovations Holding (OTCQB:TREN) reporting earnings?

A

Trend Innovations Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trend Innovations Holding (TREN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trend Innovations Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Trend Innovations Holding (TREN) operate in?

A

Trend Innovations Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.