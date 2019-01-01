Treatment.com International Inc operates in the mobile health, digital health, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence segments of the global health industry. Its first commercial mobile application is an internally-developed medical intelligence platform, code-named as MERLIN. Multiple pre-production versions of MERLIN are running in multiple Google Cloud Datacenters in the U.S., Canada, and Singapore. The scale and scope of Google Cloud Services provide the company with the data centers and software services needed to provide its diagnostic and treatment services to a global customer base, in multiple languages.