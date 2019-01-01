Terna Energy SA is a Greece based company mainly engaged in the energy and construction sector. It operates through the following segments: The Construction segment refers to the development of wind parks and other units for electricity production from renewable energy sources; The Electricity from Renewable Sources of Energy segment mainly concerns production of electricity through wind energy; The Trading of Electric Energy segment includes Supply and sale of electric energy from and to the neighboring markets and the markets of Southeastern Europe; The Concessions Segment concerns the construction and operation of infrastructure and public sector projects in exchange for the long-term operation of the above projects through the provision of services to the public.