Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.64 - 14.95
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
115.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Terna Energy SA is a Greece based company mainly engaged in the energy and construction sector. It operates through the following segments: The Construction segment refers to the development of wind parks and other units for electricity production from renewable energy sources; The Electricity from Renewable Sources of Energy segment mainly concerns production of electricity through wind energy; The Trading of Electric Energy segment includes Supply and sale of electric energy from and to the neighboring markets and the markets of Southeastern Europe; The Concessions Segment concerns the construction and operation of infrastructure and public sector projects in exchange for the long-term operation of the above projects through the provision of services to the public.

Terna Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terna Energy (TREAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terna Energy (OTCPK: TREAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Terna Energy's (TREAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Terna Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Terna Energy (TREAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Terna Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Terna Energy (TREAF)?

A

The stock price for Terna Energy (OTCPK: TREAF) is $13.64 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 17:08:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Terna Energy (TREAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Terna Energy.

Q

When is Terna Energy (OTCPK:TREAF) reporting earnings?

A

Terna Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Terna Energy (TREAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terna Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Terna Energy (TREAF) operate in?

A

Terna Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.