QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trend Exploration Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trend Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trend Exploration (TRDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trend Exploration (OTCPK: TRDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trend Exploration's (TRDX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trend Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Trend Exploration (TRDX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trend Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Trend Exploration (TRDX)?

A

The stock price for Trend Exploration (OTCPK: TRDX) is $0.101 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:17:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trend Exploration (TRDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trend Exploration.

Q

When is Trend Exploration (OTCPK:TRDX) reporting earnings?

A

Trend Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trend Exploration (TRDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trend Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Trend Exploration (TRDX) operate in?

A

Trend Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.