QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (TRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (BATS: TRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF's (TRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF.

Q

What is the target price for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (TRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (TRDF)?

A

The stock price for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (BATS: TRDF) is $23.1699 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (TRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF.

Q

When is The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (BATS:TRDF) reporting earnings?

A

The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (TRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (TRDF) operate in?

A

The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.