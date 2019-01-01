|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (BATS: TRDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF.
There is no analysis for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF
The stock price for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF (BATS: TRDF) is $23.1699 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF.
The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF.
The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.