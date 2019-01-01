QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Tri City Bankshares Corp is a bank holding company. It provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The services provided by the bank are loan facilities, credit card facility, reverse mortgages, online banking services, business cards, savings facilities, and other services.

Tri City Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tri City Bankshares (TRCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tri City Bankshares (OTCPK: TRCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tri City Bankshares's (TRCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tri City Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Tri City Bankshares (TRCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tri City Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Tri City Bankshares (TRCY)?

A

The stock price for Tri City Bankshares (OTCPK: TRCY) is $21.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:35:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tri City Bankshares (TRCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2018.

Q

When is Tri City Bankshares (OTCPK:TRCY) reporting earnings?

A

Tri City Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tri City Bankshares (TRCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tri City Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Tri City Bankshares (TRCY) operate in?

A

Tri City Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.