Transurban Group is an owner/operator of toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. It also owns toll roads in Virginia, USA and Montreal, Canada. The weighted average concession life across the portfolio is close to 30 years. Australian assets contribute around 90% of proportional revenue.

Transurban Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transurban Group (TRAUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transurban Group (OTCPK: TRAUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Transurban Group's (TRAUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Transurban Group.

Q

What is the target price for Transurban Group (TRAUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Transurban Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Transurban Group (TRAUF)?

A

The stock price for Transurban Group (OTCPK: TRAUF) is $8.9501 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:19:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transurban Group (TRAUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Transurban Group.

Q

When is Transurban Group (OTCPK:TRAUF) reporting earnings?

A

Transurban Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Transurban Group (TRAUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transurban Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Transurban Group (TRAUF) operate in?

A

Transurban Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.