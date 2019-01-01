QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Teras Resources Inc is a junior mining exploration & development company. The company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests in Montana, Nevada, and Cahuilla in California. The company explores for gold, silver, and base metals. Its projects include Cahuilla Gold Project, Golden Jubilee and Watseca Mill and mine site among others,. The Cahuilla project is located in northwest Imperial County, California. The Watseca Mill Property is located in Rochester Basin, Montana, and includes a mill site and mining claims.

Teras Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teras Resources (TRARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teras Resources (OTCPK: TRARF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Teras Resources's (TRARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teras Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Teras Resources (TRARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Teras Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Teras Resources (TRARF)?

A

The stock price for Teras Resources (OTCPK: TRARF) is $0.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:33:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teras Resources (TRARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teras Resources.

Q

When is Teras Resources (OTCPK:TRARF) reporting earnings?

A

Teras Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teras Resources (TRARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teras Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Teras Resources (TRARF) operate in?

A

Teras Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.