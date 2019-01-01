Teras Resources Inc is a junior mining exploration & development company. The company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests in Montana, Nevada, and Cahuilla in California. The company explores for gold, silver, and base metals. Its projects include Cahuilla Gold Project, Golden Jubilee and Watseca Mill and mine site among others,. The Cahuilla project is located in northwest Imperial County, California. The Watseca Mill Property is located in Rochester Basin, Montana, and includes a mill site and mining claims.