QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/90.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.72 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
510.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
51.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trine II Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trine II Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trine II Acquisition (TRAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trine II Acquisition (NYSE: TRAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trine II Acquisition's (TRAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trine II Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Trine II Acquisition (TRAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trine II Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Trine II Acquisition (TRAQ)?

A

The stock price for Trine II Acquisition (NYSE: TRAQ) is $9.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trine II Acquisition (TRAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trine II Acquisition.

Q

When is Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Trine II Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trine II Acquisition (TRAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trine II Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Trine II Acquisition (TRAQ) operate in?

A

Trine II Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.