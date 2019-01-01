QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
3.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
181.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Top Strike Resources Corp aims to provide investors with a diversified, high-growth, cannabis investment strategy through strategic investments and acquisitions focused through-out the value chain (cultivation, processing and distribution, and including ancillary businesses).

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Top Strike Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Top Strike Resources (TPPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Top Strike Resources (OTCQB: TPPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Top Strike Resources's (TPPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Top Strike Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Top Strike Resources (TPPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Top Strike Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Top Strike Resources (TPPRF)?

A

The stock price for Top Strike Resources (OTCQB: TPPRF) is $0.0194 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:25:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Top Strike Resources (TPPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Top Strike Resources.

Q

When is Top Strike Resources (OTCQB:TPPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Top Strike Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Top Strike Resources (TPPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Top Strike Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Top Strike Resources (TPPRF) operate in?

A

Top Strike Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.