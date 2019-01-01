QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Triple P provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure enterprise solutions. It provides system and network integrated consulting and resells system and network products. The company offers services in the field of managed services and professional services that help the organizations to control IT environment (infrastructure, application and database management). Its solutions include ICT-consultancy, project management, business continuity, cloud migration, unified communications, ICT security, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Triple P Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Triple P (TPPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Triple P (OTCEM: TPPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Triple P's (TPPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Triple P.

Q

What is the target price for Triple P (TPPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Triple P

Q

Current Stock Price for Triple P (TPPPF)?

A

The stock price for Triple P (OTCEM: TPPPF) is $0.02 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 15:27:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Triple P (TPPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Triple P.

Q

When is Triple P (OTCEM:TPPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Triple P does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Triple P (TPPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Triple P.

Q

What sector and industry does Triple P (TPPPF) operate in?

A

Triple P is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.