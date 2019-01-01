QQQ
Analyst Ratings

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (ARCA: TPHE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF's (TPHE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE)?

A

The stock price for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (ARCA: TPHE) is $25.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF.

Q

When is Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (ARCA:TPHE) reporting earnings?

A

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) operate in?

A

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.