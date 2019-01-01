Thai President Foods PCL is a Thailand-based manufacturer and distributor of instant noodles, semi-instant foods, and biscuit products. Some of its brands include Mama, Ruski, Bissin, Thai Chef, and Bamee. It operates in six segments: Instant noodles & semi-instant foods, Biscuits, Bakery, Packaging, Fruit Juice, and Others, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Instant noodles segment. Geographically, it generates most of its revenue from the domestic market.