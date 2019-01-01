Topdanmark A/S is a diversified insurance company that offers a variety of insurance products in Denmark. The company strives to maintain an expense ratio lower than the general market. Topdanmark offers life insurance, as well as non-life-insurance products that cover private households and small businesses. The company's strategy focuses primarily on organic growth, supplemented by acquisitions and cooperative efforts through strategic alliances. Topdanmark defines its criteria for success as a declining expense ratio, proper risk management, and high distribution efficiency.