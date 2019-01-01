QQQ
Talon Energy Ltd is an oil and gas explorer, poised for near-term exponential growth, and focused on delivering long-term shareholder value, via its balanced portfolio of diversified assets in Australia and the UK's north sea. Its projects include Vantage, Rocket, Skymoos, Thelma, Louise, and Buffalo in the North Sea; and Walyering and Ocean Hill, and Condor in Perth Basin.

Talon Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Talon Energy (TPDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Talon Energy (OTCPK: TPDDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Talon Energy's (TPDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Talon Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Talon Energy (TPDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Talon Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Talon Energy (TPDDF)?

A

The stock price for Talon Energy (OTCPK: TPDDF) is $0.0103 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:37:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Talon Energy (TPDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Talon Energy.

Q

When is Talon Energy (OTCPK:TPDDF) reporting earnings?

A

Talon Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Talon Energy (TPDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Talon Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Talon Energy (TPDDF) operate in?

A

Talon Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.