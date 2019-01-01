Toyo Seikan Group Holdings is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging, steel plates, functional materials, and packaging machinery. The company also has a logistics business that engages in motor truck transportation and warehouse operations, as well as a real estate business. The vast majority of revenue comes from the firm's packaging business, which sells metal cans, plastic containers, caps, bottles, paper containers, and aerosol products. The packaging business also sells equipment that shapes and manufactures packaging products. The vast majority of revenue comes from Japan.