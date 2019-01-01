QQQ
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging, steel plates, functional materials, and packaging machinery. The company also has a logistics business that engages in motor truck transportation and warehouse operations, as well as a real estate business. The vast majority of revenue comes from the firm's packaging business, which sells metal cans, plastic containers, caps, bottles, paper containers, and aerosol products. The packaging business also sells equipment that shapes and manufactures packaging products. The vast majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Toyo Seikan Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toyo Seikan Group (TOSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toyo Seikan Group (OTCPK: TOSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toyo Seikan Group's (TOSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toyo Seikan Group.

Q

What is the target price for Toyo Seikan Group (TOSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toyo Seikan Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Toyo Seikan Group (TOSKF)?

A

The stock price for Toyo Seikan Group (OTCPK: TOSKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toyo Seikan Group (TOSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toyo Seikan Group.

Q

When is Toyo Seikan Group (OTCPK:TOSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Toyo Seikan Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toyo Seikan Group (TOSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toyo Seikan Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Toyo Seikan Group (TOSKF) operate in?

A

Toyo Seikan Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.