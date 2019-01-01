QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Torrington Water Co Inc is a regulated public water utility that provides water service.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Torrington Water Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Torrington Water Co (TORW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Torrington Water Co (OTCPK: TORW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Torrington Water Co's (TORW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Torrington Water Co.

Q

What is the target price for Torrington Water Co (TORW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Torrington Water Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Torrington Water Co (TORW)?

A

The stock price for Torrington Water Co (OTCPK: TORW) is $45.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:43:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Torrington Water Co (TORW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

Q

When is Torrington Water Co (OTCPK:TORW) reporting earnings?

A

Torrington Water Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Torrington Water Co (TORW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Torrington Water Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Torrington Water Co (TORW) operate in?

A

Torrington Water Co is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.