Toppan Inc provides a range of products and services geared toward printing technologies. Its product portfolio of printing technologies consists of in-store advertisements, books, magnetic cards, floor filters, wallpaper, flexible packaging, and other solutions. The company operates three business segments: information and communication (majority of total revenue), electronics, and living and industry. Toppan Printing provides secure documents, such as credit cards, coupons, and business forms, and offers a mix of marketing materials to increase diversification. It utilizes sales promotion personnel, printing press operators, and research personnel to develop innovative solutions for customers. Operations and sales are located in Japan.