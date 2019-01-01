Tokyu Corp provides passenger rail transportation, bus transportation, truckload services, and air transportation serving the Tokyo and its surrounding areas. The segments in which the group operates includes Transportation, Real Estate, Life service, Hotel and Resort and Business support. The company operates department stores, real estate leasing, and hotel businesses. Through its subsidiaries, Tokyu offers leisure-related services such as travel agents, theaters, golf, and rent car agents. Geographically, it operates through Japan and derives the majority of revenue from Transportation segment.