Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.11/0.82%
52 Wk
12.84 - 14.94
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
1319.14
Open
-
P/E
1670.17
EPS
9.96
Shares
604.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Tokyu Corp provides passenger rail transportation, bus transportation, truckload services, and air transportation serving the Tokyo and its surrounding areas. The segments in which the group operates includes Transportation, Real Estate, Life service, Hotel and Resort and Business support. The company operates department stores, real estate leasing, and hotel businesses. Through its subsidiaries, Tokyu offers leisure-related services such as travel agents, theaters, golf, and rent car agents. Geographically, it operates through Japan and derives the majority of revenue from Transportation segment.

Tokyu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokyu (TOKUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokyu (OTCPK: TOKUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokyu's (TOKUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokyu.

Q

What is the target price for Tokyu (TOKUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokyu

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokyu (TOKUY)?

A

The stock price for Tokyu (OTCPK: TOKUY) is $13.64 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:25:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokyu (TOKUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Tokyu (OTCPK:TOKUY) reporting earnings?

A

Tokyu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokyu (TOKUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokyu.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokyu (TOKUY) operate in?

A

Tokyu is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.