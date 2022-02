Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. is the holding company of the Tokai Tokyo Financial Group. It operates and manages the group's companies. Tokai Tokyo Financial Group consists primarily of companies in Japan, but a few are in overseas markets. Tokyo Securities is the operating nucleus of the group and manages financial instruments businesses, fund management, back-office services, and research. For the overall group, operations are divided into trading activities and commissions. Tokai's commissions are gained through brokerage services and underwriting and distribution.