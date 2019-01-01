TomaGold Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Monster Lake property, Winchester property, Lac-a-l'Eau Jaune property, Sidace Lake gold property, Obalski property, Monster Lake East property, Hazeur property, Lac Cavan property, and Urban Lake project. The company operates through a single segment being Exploration and evaluation of mineral resources.