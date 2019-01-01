Toei Animation Co Ltd is a Japanese animation company. It is engaged in the planning and production of animation products for theaters and televisions (TVs), the sale of broadcasting rights, as well as the sale of packaged software rights of the Company's animation products with a focus on digital versatile discs (DVDs). The company develops characters into diverse types of merchandise such as toys, games, stationery goods, food products, clothing, and for campaigns and promotions. It produces works of animation mainly of television series along with other types of work such as theatrical features and original video animation.