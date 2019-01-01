Tod's SpA makes luxury shoes, leather goods, and apparel that it sells under brands including Tod's, Hogan, Fay, and Roger Vivier. Shoe sales account for more than three fourths of the company's total revenue. The company sells its products mostly through directly operated company stores, but it also sells through franchised company stores and independent multibrand stores. More than half of the company's total revenue is generated in Europe, with most of those sales coming from Italy. Other big markets include China and the Americas.