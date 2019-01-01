TOM Group Ltd is a Chinese media conglomerate with operations in publishing, outdoor media, e-commerce, and mobile internet properties. The company's ule.com platform is an e-commerce website in China that focuses on the sale of various home goods, personal care, and electronic goods. It also operates various social and gaming websites and mobile platforms. The largest revenue driver for Tom Group is its publishing segment, which produces books and magazines around Taiwan and China. Some of the company's properties include Business Weekly, Marie Claire China, and Sharp Point. Tom Group also operates CETV, a leading Asian 24-hour entertainment programming network across the region.