Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
356.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
4B
Outstanding
TOM Group Ltd is a Chinese media conglomerate with operations in publishing, outdoor media, e-commerce, and mobile internet properties. The company's ule.com platform is an e-commerce website in China that focuses on the sale of various home goods, personal care, and electronic goods. It also operates various social and gaming websites and mobile platforms. The largest revenue driver for Tom Group is its publishing segment, which produces books and magazines around Taiwan and China. Some of the company's properties include Business Weekly, Marie Claire China, and Sharp Point. Tom Group also operates CETV, a leading Asian 24-hour entertainment programming network across the region.

TOM Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TOM Group (TOCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TOM Group (OTCPK: TOCOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TOM Group's (TOCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TOM Group.

Q

What is the target price for TOM Group (TOCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TOM Group

Q

Current Stock Price for TOM Group (TOCOF)?

A

The stock price for TOM Group (OTCPK: TOCOF) is $0.09 last updated Today at 1:30:34 PM.

Q

Does TOM Group (TOCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TOM Group.

Q

When is TOM Group (OTCPK:TOCOF) reporting earnings?

A

TOM Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TOM Group (TOCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TOM Group.

Q

What sector and industry does TOM Group (TOCOF) operate in?

A

TOM Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.