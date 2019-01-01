Toagosei Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The acrylic products segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells acrylate esters, acrylic polymers, and UV-curable resins, which are used in paints, textiles and cosmetics, and electronics. The commodity chemicals segment sells caustic soda, sulfuric acid, and sodium hypochlorite, which are used to make paper, fertilizers, and water treatment products. The specialty chemicals segment sells adhesives, electronic materials, and construction materials. The plastics segment sells piping equipment and nursing care products. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.