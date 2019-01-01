QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.31/3.22%
52 Wk
9.64 - 12.18
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
30.89
Open
-
P/E
10.74
EPS
28.59
Shares
125M
Outstanding
Toagosei Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The acrylic products segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells acrylate esters, acrylic polymers, and UV-curable resins, which are used in paints, textiles and cosmetics, and electronics. The commodity chemicals segment sells caustic soda, sulfuric acid, and sodium hypochlorite, which are used to make paper, fertilizers, and water treatment products. The specialty chemicals segment sells adhesives, electronic materials, and construction materials. The plastics segment sells piping equipment and nursing care products. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Toagosei Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toagosei (TOAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toagosei (OTCPK: TOAGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Toagosei's (TOAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toagosei.

Q

What is the target price for Toagosei (TOAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toagosei

Q

Current Stock Price for Toagosei (TOAGF)?

A

The stock price for Toagosei (OTCPK: TOAGF) is $9.669 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:16:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toagosei (TOAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toagosei.

Q

When is Toagosei (OTCPK:TOAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Toagosei does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toagosei (TOAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toagosei.

Q

What sector and industry does Toagosei (TOAGF) operate in?

A

Toagosei is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.