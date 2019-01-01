QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Tintra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tintra (TNTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tintra (OTCQB: TNTAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tintra's (TNTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tintra.

Q

What is the target price for Tintra (TNTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tintra

Q

Current Stock Price for Tintra (TNTAF)?

A

The stock price for Tintra (OTCQB: TNTAF) is $2.5 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:13:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tintra (TNTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tintra.

Q

When is Tintra (OTCQB:TNTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Tintra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tintra (TNTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tintra.

Q

What sector and industry does Tintra (TNTAF) operate in?

A

Tintra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.