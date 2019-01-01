QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company owns more than 70 power plants in Canada, the Western United States, and Australia. TransAlta's net generating capacity is approximately two thirds coal or natural gas-fired. The remaining one third consists primarily of hydroelectric plants and wind energy farms. We expect this mix to shift to more renewable energy as the company retires Alberta coal plants to comply with carbon emissions legislation. TransAlta also has an energy trading and marketing business and owns natural gas transmission lines.

TransAlta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TransAlta (TNSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TransAlta (OTCPK: TNSSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TransAlta's (TNSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TransAlta.

Q

What is the target price for TransAlta (TNSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TransAlta

Q

Current Stock Price for TransAlta (TNSSF)?

A

The stock price for TransAlta (OTCPK: TNSSF) is $9.5055 last updated Today at 7:19:13 PM.

Q

Does TransAlta (TNSSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 31, 2018.

Q

When is TransAlta (OTCPK:TNSSF) reporting earnings?

A

TransAlta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TransAlta (TNSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TransAlta.

Q

What sector and industry does TransAlta (TNSSF) operate in?

A

TransAlta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.