TNR Technical Inc designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a wide variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. The firm acts as a distributor for a number of major U.S. battery manufacturers and markets its products nationally. It distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, silver oxide and sealed lead acid and other batteries. The group generally offers its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers.