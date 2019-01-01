QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
TNR Technical Inc designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a wide variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. The firm acts as a distributor for a number of major U.S. battery manufacturers and markets its products nationally. It distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, silver oxide and sealed lead acid and other batteries. The group generally offers its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers.

TNR Technical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TNR Technical (TNRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TNR Technical (OTCPK: TNRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TNR Technical's (TNRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TNR Technical.

Q

What is the target price for TNR Technical (TNRK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TNR Technical

Q

Current Stock Price for TNR Technical (TNRK)?

A

The stock price for TNR Technical (OTCPK: TNRK) is $16.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:56:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TNR Technical (TNRK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.

Q

When is TNR Technical (OTCPK:TNRK) reporting earnings?

A

TNR Technical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TNR Technical (TNRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TNR Technical.

Q

What sector and industry does TNR Technical (TNRK) operate in?

A

TNR Technical is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.