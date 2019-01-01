Ten Lifestyle Group PLC is a technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform company. It assists its customers to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment to save time and money. The company's geographical segments include Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North and South America (The Americas) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). It offers a range of product platforms such as Ten Digital Platforms Ten MAID (management and information delivery) and others. The company derives revenue mainly from service fees that are paid by its corporate clients, under contracts.