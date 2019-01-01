QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
10.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
18.93
EPS
0
Shares
146.2M
Outstanding
White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa.

White Metal Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy White Metal Resources (TNMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of White Metal Resources (OTCPK: TNMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are White Metal Resources's (TNMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for White Metal Resources.

Q

What is the target price for White Metal Resources (TNMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for White Metal Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for White Metal Resources (TNMLF)?

A

The stock price for White Metal Resources (OTCPK: TNMLF) is $0.0696 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:51:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does White Metal Resources (TNMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for White Metal Resources.

Q

When is White Metal Resources (OTCPK:TNMLF) reporting earnings?

A

White Metal Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is White Metal Resources (TNMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for White Metal Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does White Metal Resources (TNMLF) operate in?

A

White Metal Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.