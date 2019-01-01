Trans-Lux (OTC:TNLX), Dividends

Trans-Lux issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Trans-Lux generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
There are no upcoming dividends for Trans-Lux. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 2, 2006.
There are no upcoming dividends for Trans-Lux (TNLX). The last dividend payout was on May 2, 2006 and was $0.04
There are no upcoming dividends for Trans-Lux (TNLX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 2, 2006
Trans-Lux has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Trans-Lux (TNLX) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 2, 2006.
Browse dividends on all stocks.