ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Trans-Lux
(OTCPK:TNLX)
$0.333
At close: Aug 5
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.18 - 0.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.2M / 13.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.3K
Mkt Cap4.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Trans-Lux (OTC:TNLX), Dividends

Trans-Lux issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Trans-Lux generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 20, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

Trans-Lux Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Trans-Lux (TNLX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trans-Lux. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 2, 2006.

Q
What date did I need to own Trans-Lux (TNLX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trans-Lux (TNLX). The last dividend payout was on May 2, 2006 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Trans-Lux (TNLX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trans-Lux (TNLX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 2, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Trans-Lux (OTCPK:TNLX)?
A

Trans-Lux has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Trans-Lux (TNLX) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 2, 2006.

Browse dividends on all stocks.