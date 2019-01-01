QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tanke Inc., develops, manages and finances emerging companies. The Company is engaged in the development of environmental technologies. It provides environmental solutions through the use scientific sustainable methods. Re:Water is a trademark for its water recycling technology. The Company has a proprietary water recycling system with scalable technology that it markets under the trademark Re:Water. Based on this technology, the Company has developed two products: Re:Water Hotel and Re:Water Dry Kitchen.

Tanke Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tanke (TNKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tanke (OTCEM: TNKE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tanke's (TNKE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tanke.

Q

What is the target price for Tanke (TNKE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tanke

Q

Current Stock Price for Tanke (TNKE)?

A

The stock price for Tanke (OTCEM: TNKE) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:16:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tanke (TNKE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tanke.

Q

When is Tanke (OTCEM:TNKE) reporting earnings?

A

Tanke does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tanke (TNKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tanke.

Q

What sector and industry does Tanke (TNKE) operate in?

A

Tanke is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.