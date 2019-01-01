ñol

Tecnicas Reunidas
(OTCPK:TNISY)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 268.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float-

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY), Dividends

Tecnicas Reunidas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tecnicas Reunidas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tecnicas Reunidas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tecnicas Reunidas.

Q
What date did I need to own Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tecnicas Reunidas.

Q
How much per share is the next Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISY) will be on January 17, 2012 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tecnicas Reunidas (OTCPK:TNISY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tecnicas Reunidas.

