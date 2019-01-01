QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Tengion Inc is a regenerative medicine company. The company is engaged in discovering, manufacturing and commercializing neo-organs, or products composed of living cells, with or without synthetic or natural materials, implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate, or replace damaged tissue or organ. Its product candidates seek to eliminate the need to utilize other tissues of the body for a purpose to which they are poorly suited, procure donor organs or administer anti-rejection medications. The company's solution Neo-Kidney Augment is based on its proprietary technology, which uses tubular epithelial cells, procured by a cortical biopsy of the patient's kidney, to create an injectable product candidate that can catalyze the regeneration of functional kidney tissue.

Tengion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tengion (TNGNQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tengion (OTCEM: TNGNQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tengion's (TNGNQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tengion.

Q

What is the target price for Tengion (TNGNQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tengion

Q

Current Stock Price for Tengion (TNGNQ)?

A

The stock price for Tengion (OTCEM: TNGNQ) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 16:31:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tengion (TNGNQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tengion.

Q

When is Tengion (OTCEM:TNGNQ) reporting earnings?

A

Tengion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tengion (TNGNQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tengion.

Q

What sector and industry does Tengion (TNGNQ) operate in?

A

Tengion is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.