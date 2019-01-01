Tengion Inc is a regenerative medicine company. The company is engaged in discovering, manufacturing and commercializing neo-organs, or products composed of living cells, with or without synthetic or natural materials, implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate, or replace damaged tissue or organ. Its product candidates seek to eliminate the need to utilize other tissues of the body for a purpose to which they are poorly suited, procure donor organs or administer anti-rejection medications. The company's solution Neo-Kidney Augment is based on its proprietary technology, which uses tubular epithelial cells, procured by a cortical biopsy of the patient's kidney, to create an injectable product candidate that can catalyze the regeneration of functional kidney tissue.