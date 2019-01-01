ñol

Tamarack Valley Energy
(OTCPK:TNEYF)
4.48
0.2105[4.93%]
At close: Jun 3
4.00
-0.4800[-10.71%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low4.1 - 4.56
52 Week High/Low1.61 - 4.74
Open / Close4.1 / 4.48
Float / Outstanding- / 432.8M
Vol / Avg.196.3K / 114.1K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E4.98
50d Avg. Price3.92
Div / Yield0.08/1.76%
Payout Ratio2.18
EPS0.06
Total Float-

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC:TNEYF), Dividends

Tamarack Valley Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tamarack Valley Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Tamarack Valley Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tamarack Valley Energy.

Q
What date did I need to own Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tamarack Valley Energy.

Q
How much per share is the next Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tamarack Valley Energy.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCPK:TNEYF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tamarack Valley Energy.

