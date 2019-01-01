Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd is primarily an automotive manufacturer based in Malaysia. The company conducts its businesses through three segments, namely, Vehicles assembly, manufacturing, distribution and after-sales services segment, Financial Services, and others. The Vehicles assembly, manufacturing, distribution and after-sales services segment is its core business and is a major revenue generator. It is focused on the assembly and distribution of passenger and commercial vehicles, automotive workshop services, distribution of automotive spare parts and manufacturing of automotive parts. The Financial Services segment provides hire purchase financing, personal loans and insurance agency services and Other operations segment is engaged in property and investment holding activities.