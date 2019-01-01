ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
TMX Group
(OTCPK:TMXXF)
111.13
00
At close: Jun 2
111.2511
0.1211[0.11%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low95.32 - 116.38
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 55.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 2K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E15.58
50d Avg. Price104.08
Div / Yield2.58/2.33%
Payout Ratio34.73
EPS4.78
Total Float-

TMX Group (OTC:TMXXF), Key Statistics

TMX Group (OTC: TMXXF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6.7B
Trailing P/E
15.58
Forward P/E
19.49
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.58
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.82
Price / Book (mrq)
2.03
Price / EBITDA
9.23
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.79
Earnings Yield
6.42%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.28
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
54.82
Tangible Book value per share
-22.63
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
47B
Total Assets
51B
Total Liabilities
47B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.77
Gross Margin
68.2%
Net Margin
93.14%
EBIT Margin
120.34%
EBITDA Margin
130.16%
Operating Margin
49.39%