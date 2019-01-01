TMX Group (OTC:TMXXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TMX Group
TMX Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TMX Group (OTCPK: TMXXF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $148.00 expecting TMXXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.18% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TMX Group (OTCPK: TMXXF) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and TMX Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TMX Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TMX Group was filed on April 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TMX Group (TMXXF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $145.00 to $148.00. The current price TMX Group (TMXXF) is trading at is $111.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
