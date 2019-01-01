Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Terminix Global Hldgs
The latest price target for Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE: TMX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $47.00 expecting TMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.30% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE: TMX) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Terminix Global Hldgs maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Terminix Global Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Terminix Global Hldgs was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Terminix Global Hldgs (TMX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $47.00. The current price Terminix Global Hldgs (TMX) is trading at is $43.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
