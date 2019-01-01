TMT Acquisition Corp
(NASDAQ:TMTC)
$10.44
0.01[0.10%]
Last update: 4:06PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$10.44
0[0.00%]
Open10.445Close10.450
Vol / Avg.14.300K / 8.061KMkt Cap84.982M
Day Range10.445 - 10.45052 Wk Range10.100 - 10.780

TMT Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:TMTC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for TMT Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TMT Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

8.6K

Short Interest %

0.14%

Days to Cover

2.29
