|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.600
|0.800
|0.2000
|REV
|315.500M
|338.300M
|22.800M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TimkenSteel’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) and Vale (NYSE:VALE).
The latest price target for TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) was reported by Keybanc on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting TMST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.16% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) is $15.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 10, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 25, 2015.
TimkenSteel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TimkenSteel.
TimkenSteel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.