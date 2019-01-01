TimkenSteel Corp is an America-based manufacturer of alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. TimkenSteel's portfolio includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubes, and value-add solutions, such as precision steel components. The company also supplies machining and thermal treatment services, and manages raw material recycling programs that work as feeder system for its melt operations. The company's products and services are used in the following sectors: oil and gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defense; heavy truck; agriculture; and power generation. Geographically, the company primarily serves customers in the United States.