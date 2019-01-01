QQQ
TimkenSteel Corp is an America-based manufacturer of alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. TimkenSteel's portfolio includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubes, and value-add solutions, such as precision steel components. The company also supplies machining and thermal treatment services, and manages raw material recycling programs that work as feeder system for its melt operations. The company's products and services are used in the following sectors: oil and gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defense; heavy truck; agriculture; and power generation. Geographically, the company primarily serves customers in the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.800 0.2000
REV315.500M338.300M22.800M

TimkenSteel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TimkenSteel (TMST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TimkenSteel's (TMST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TimkenSteel (TMST) stock?

A

The latest price target for TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) was reported by Keybanc on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting TMST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.16% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TimkenSteel (TMST)?

A

The stock price for TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) is $15.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TimkenSteel (TMST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 10, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 25, 2015.

Q

When is TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) reporting earnings?

A

TimkenSteel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is TimkenSteel (TMST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TimkenSteel.

Q

What sector and industry does TimkenSteel (TMST) operate in?

A

TimkenSteel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.