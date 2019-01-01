QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada's Thomson and the United Kingdom's Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE, which closed in early 2021. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, Westlaw, and its tax accounting software, Onesource. Reuters sees roughly 80% of revenue and 70% of expenses attributed to the United States, while the remainder (largely through the global print and Reuters News segments) is distributed across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thomson Reuters Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thomson Reuters (TMSOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thomson Reuters (OTCPK: TMSOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thomson Reuters's (TMSOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thomson Reuters.

Q

What is the target price for Thomson Reuters (TMSOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thomson Reuters

Q

Current Stock Price for Thomson Reuters (TMSOF)?

A

The stock price for Thomson Reuters (OTCPK: TMSOF) is $11.507 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 18:26:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thomson Reuters (TMSOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thomson Reuters.

Q

When is Thomson Reuters (OTCPK:TMSOF) reporting earnings?

A

Thomson Reuters does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thomson Reuters (TMSOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thomson Reuters.

Q

What sector and industry does Thomson Reuters (TMSOF) operate in?

A

Thomson Reuters is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.