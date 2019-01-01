Tamron Co Ltd is a Japanese manufacturer of optical and photographic lenses. The company organises itself into three segments: photographic products, optical components, and commercial/industrial-use optics. The photographic products segment, which contributes most company revenue, produces interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras. The optical components segment includes mobile phone, camcorder, and digital camera lenses. The commercial/industrial-use optics segment, the second largest contributor to revenue, produces lenses for CCTV cameras and automotive cameras. The company's most significant geographical segment is Asia (ex. Japan), followed by sales made in Japan, in Europe, and in North America.