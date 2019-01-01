Tomra Sys (OTC:TMRAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tomra Sys
Tomra Sys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tomra Sys (OTCPK: TMRAY) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TMRAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tomra Sys (OTCPK: TMRAY) was provided by Kepler Cheuvreux, and Tomra Sys upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tomra Sys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tomra Sys was filed on February 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tomra Sys (TMRAY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Tomra Sys (TMRAY) is trading at is $36.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
