|Day Range0.912 - 0.990
|52 Wk Range0.920 - 15.150
|Open / Close0.949 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 26.374M
|Vol / Avg.47.567K / 166.222K
|Mkt Cap24.528M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price3.450
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-1.820
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Tempo Automation Holdings in recent months.
