Tempo Automation Holdings
(NASDAQ:TMPO)
$0.93
-0.006[-0.64%]
Last update: 12:45PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Day Range0.912 - 0.99052 Wk Range0.920 - 15.150Open / Close0.949 / -Float / Outstanding- / 26.374M
Vol / Avg.47.567K / 166.222KMkt Cap24.528MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.450
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-1.820

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc Stock (NASDAQ:TMPO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tempo Automation Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Dec 16

EPS

$-7.590

Quarterly Revenue

$2.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$17.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Tempo Automation Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ:TMPO) reporting earnings?

A

Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) is scheduled to report earnings on February 25, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 16, 2022 for Q3.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ:TMPO)?

A

The Actual EPS was $-7.59, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Tempo Automation Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TMPO) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $2.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

