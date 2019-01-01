Earnings Date
Dec 16
EPS
$-7.590
Quarterly Revenue
$2.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$17.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tempo Automation Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
When is Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ:TMPO) reporting earnings?
Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) is scheduled to report earnings on February 25, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 16, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ:TMPO)?
The Actual EPS was $-7.59, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tempo Automation Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TMPO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.