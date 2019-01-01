ñol

Tempo Automation Holdings
(NASDAQ:TMPO)
$0.93
-0.006[-0.64%]
Last update: 12:45PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Day Range0.912 - 0.99052 Wk Range0.920 - 15.150Open / Close0.949 / -Float / Outstanding- / 26.374M
Vol / Avg.47.567K / 166.222KMkt Cap24.528MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.450
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-1.820

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc Stock (NASDAQ:TMPO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$5.00

Lowest Price Target1

$5.00

Consensus Price Target1

$5.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Roth Capital

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Tempo Automation Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
Q

What is the target price for Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO)?

A

The latest price target for Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ: TMPO) was reported by Roth Capital on December 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting TMPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 437.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ: TMPO) was provided by Roth Capital, and Tempo Automation Holdings initiated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tempo Automation Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tempo Automation Holdings was filed on December 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 19, 2023.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) is trading at is $0.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

